Side-Ray™

by Grow-Ray

In nature, the sun fully illuminates a plant from bottom to top and back to bottom as it moves from horizon to horizon. Indoors, a fixed light only shines from the top down. Most greenhouse and indoor grow lights are fixed, and don’t provide the sun’s side to side coverage, unlike the Side-Ray. Most LED indoor grow lighting is done with a simple red/blue LED in the mistaken belief that this spectrum is all that’s needed for photosynthesis. Red/blue light is mostly absorbed in the first layer of leaves, yielding minimal canopy penetration. Side-Ray™ full spectrum lights penetrate through the canopy, and produce much healthier and more fully developed biomass than top lighting alone. Each Side-Ray light is 100 watts of the latest high efficiency LEDs running at 50% power to further extend their 50,000 hour lifespan, which equals 11.4 years at 12 hrs/day.

About this brand

Grow-Ray has developed the premier line of LED grow lights designed for industrial and commercial cannabis cultivation. Specifically engineered for vegetative and flower stages, Grow-Ray high-performance LED lights offer growers the latest technology in horticultural lighting to ensure maximum plant growth and biomass. By meeting the highest quality standards, the Bloom-Ray™, Veg-Ray™, and Side-Ray™ guarantee long-term operational safety, performance, and reliability. All Grow-Ray lights are compatible with Phyto-Sync™ technology, developed by Grow-Ray’s research-oriented parent company, PhytoSynthetix. The Grow-Ray team is composed of electrical engineers and plant physiologists who have more than 20 years of combined experience in photobiology and LED controls. Beyond a lighting company, the Grow-Ray community offers strategic solutions to maximize production yield. Grow-Ray is on the cutting edge of science, constantly developing new features and bringing better solutions to its customers.