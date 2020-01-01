 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grow-Ray has developed the premier line of LED grow lights designed for industrial and commercial cannabis cultivation. Specifically engineered for vegetative and flower stages, Grow-Ray high-performance LED lights offer growers the latest technology in horticultural lighting to ensure maximum plant growth and biomass. By meeting the highest quality standards, the Bloom-Ray™, Veg-Ray™, and Side-Ray™ guarantee long-term operational safety, performance, and reliability. All Grow-Ray lights are compatible with Phyto-Sync™ technology, developed by Grow-Ray’s research-oriented parent company, PhytoSynthetix. The Grow-Ray team is composed of electrical engineers and plant physiologists who have more than 20 years of combined experience in photobiology and LED controls. Beyond a lighting company, the Grow-Ray community offers strategic solutions to maximize production yield. Grow-Ray is on the cutting edge of science, constantly developing new features and bringing better solutions to its customers.