 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow lights
  5. Veg-Ray™

Veg-Ray™

by Grow-Ray

Write a review
Grow-Ray Growing Grow Lights Veg-Ray™

Similar items

Show all

About this product

One Veg-Ray™ module provides 300 watts of high efficiency LEDs, all the light you need for a 4 x 4 ft. veg stage grow space. Veg-Ray™ also saves significant amounts on your electric bill. Our lights can be powered from 100 to 305V as standard, with other voltages upon request. We design our own LED drivers for maximum life and reliability. We design our extrusions in the USA using the latest CAD techniques for highest thermal performance and longest possible component life.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grow-Ray Logo
Grow-Ray has developed the premier line of LED grow lights designed for industrial and commercial cannabis cultivation. Specifically engineered for vegetative and flower stages, Grow-Ray high-performance LED lights offer growers the latest technology in horticultural lighting to ensure maximum plant growth and biomass. By meeting the highest quality standards, the Bloom-Ray™, Veg-Ray™, and Side-Ray™ guarantee long-term operational safety, performance, and reliability. All Grow-Ray lights are compatible with Phyto-Sync™ technology, developed by Grow-Ray’s research-oriented parent company, PhytoSynthetix. The Grow-Ray team is composed of electrical engineers and plant physiologists who have more than 20 years of combined experience in photobiology and LED controls. Beyond a lighting company, the Grow-Ray community offers strategic solutions to maximize production yield. Grow-Ray is on the cutting edge of science, constantly developing new features and bringing better solutions to its customers.