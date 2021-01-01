About this product

One Veg-Ray™ module provides 300 watts of high efficiency LEDs, all the light you need for a 4 x 4 ft. veg stage grow space. Veg-Ray™ also saves significant amounts on your electric bill. Our lights can be powered from 100 to 305V as standard, with other voltages upon request. We design our own LED drivers for maximum life and reliability. We design our extrusions in the USA using the latest CAD techniques for highest thermal performance and longest possible component life.