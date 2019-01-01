Cough OG
About this product
Cough OG is an indica leaning hybrid with a piney, citrus aroma. It can help relieve chronic pain and inflammation. Its sedating effects make it best for evening use, but it can also serve as a sleep aid. Medicinal properties: antimutagenic, stress relief, antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.