Seriouslysteve on October 14th, 2019

I’m smoking this right now and it’s not bad. I smoke a lot and have a high tolerance then most. It gave me a nice high, my body is humming and it’s very relaxing feeling. I don’t know the lineage but the pheno I got had no grape taste or smell. It was more pine smelling and taste earthy. It was a little harsh for my liking, but it’s a good strain. It’s making me have a hard time typing haha