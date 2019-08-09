dareewalker on June 29th, 2019

Yeah, this was just really nasty and not a pleasurable experience at all. When I say nasty, it was nasty tasting, skunky smelling and does just the opposite of anti, it is pro-anxiety and pro-depressant as that is how I felt after smoking this strain: anxious, depressed and paranoid! Grant it I was not in any pain because it does relax the body but your head high is worrisome on your psychic, So it did relieve my pain but i was also in a bad frame of mind after smoking and I was scared (don't ask me why, that was the 'noid taking over.) So yes, not for me at all, and I still can't get over the horrible taste of this bud. Yuck.