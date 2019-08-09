Hboblo1
on August 9th, 2019
This is my first time smoking a Grow West product. This is the best bud that I’ve had in a very long time. Lots of hairs, strong dank smell, and a wonderful high. I wish I could find more of this! Well done guys.
Pie Crust is a sativa leaning hybrid with a citrus, floral aroma. It is packed with anti-depressant, anti-anxiety, and stress relieving properties, making it great for patients suffering from PTSD. Great for day use. Medicinal properties: anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-epileptic, muscle relaxer
on June 29th, 2019
Yeah, this was just really nasty and not a pleasurable experience at all. When I say nasty, it was nasty tasting, skunky smelling and does just the opposite of anti, it is pro-anxiety and pro-depressant as that is how I felt after smoking this strain: anxious, depressed and paranoid! Grant it I was not in any pain because it does relax the body but your head high is worrisome on your psychic, So it did relieve my pain but i was also in a bad frame of mind after smoking and I was scared (don't ask me why, that was the 'noid taking over.) So yes, not for me at all, and I still can't get over the horrible taste of this bud. Yuck.
on June 9th, 2019
Pie crust has a spectacular citrusy flavor and aroma. Which turns to a surprisingly earthy background flavor or aftertaste. This strain seems to relax and ease the mind while leaving the body energetic and alert. Great for pain management in my case anyway and just a nice quality smoke if you prefer flower.