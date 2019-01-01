About this product
Enjoy delicious gummy candies that are hand infused with high quality, solvent free CBD oil. The jar contains 20 pieces of candy with 10mg of CBD in each one. Contains no THC. Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Calcium Citrate, Sodium Malate, Corn Starch, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Artificial Colors, Carnauba Wax and Hemp Oil- GLUTEN FREE
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Hakuna Supply CBD
Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand focused on creating high quality products using sustainable materials. Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium cannabis storage solutions, accessories, CBD consumables and beverages. The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be found at large scale festivals and events throughout the country. Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B business models for those looking to purchase customized items and bundles.