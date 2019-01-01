 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Hakuna Sour Watermelons

Hakuna Sour Watermelons

by Hakuna Supply CBD

$24.95MSRP

About this product

Enjoy delicious gummy candies that are hand infused with high quality, solvent free CBD oil. The jar contains 10 pieces of candy with 10mg of CBD in each one. Contains no THC. Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Calcium Citrate, Sodium Malate, Corn Starch, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Artificial Colors, Carnauba Wax and Hemp Oil- GLUTEN FREE

About this brand

Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand focused on creating high quality products using sustainable materials. Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium cannabis storage solutions, accessories, CBD consumables and beverages. The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be found at large scale festivals and events throughout the country. Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B business models for those looking to purchase customized items and bundles.