The original - 10 mg. Delta 8 Tablets

by Half Baked Housewives

Just like all our great THC products, this will produce a sense of euphoria or “high” to light up your day or slow down your evening. Try it with music or your favorite funny movie and giggle a little, or maybe even a lot. Replace your high-calorie cocktails with a zero-calorie alternative that leaves you feeling better the next morning, not worse. Just like all HBH products, the THC here is derived from federally legal hemp products and is therefore exempt from being treated like marijuana sourced THC.

Looking for that THC feeling, but you live in a state where cannabis is not yet legal? We are a Texas-based company, so we know how you feel. Our Delta 8 tablets come in childproof containers and will make you feel like you’re on top of the world!

Yesterday
d........u
Taking one of these tablets is like having that first cocktail. You feel euphoric and will be ready for fun! And you won’t feel like you’ll need another tablet is 30 minutes like you do with cocktails.