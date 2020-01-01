Green Skull 420 Ash Tray
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This ashtray was designed to hold your buds while rolling a blunt. Hand thrown on the potter's wheel, this uniquely designed ashtray was created for the outdoor enthusiast. Use it while sitting in front of the fire at the cabin or as a tray by the bonfire.
Be the first to review this product.