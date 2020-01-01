 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Ashtrays
  5. Adventure Ashtray with Stash Bowl

Adventure Ashtray with Stash Bowl

by Happy Valley Pipe Company

Write a review
Happy Valley Pipe Company Smoking Ashtrays Adventure Ashtray with Stash Bowl
Happy Valley Pipe Company Smoking Ashtrays Adventure Ashtray with Stash Bowl

$35.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This ashtray was designed to hold your buds while rolling a blunt. Hand thrown on the potter's wheel, this uniquely designed ashtray was created for the outdoor enthusiast. Use it while sitting in front of the fire at the cabin or as a tray by the bonfire.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Happy Valley Pipe Company Logo
We handcraft quality ceramic pipes to enhance your smoking pleasure. Each pipe is designed and created by artists who are inspired by early smoking devices originating from the 1800s through the 1950s.