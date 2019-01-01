 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. HARA Full Gram Gold CBD Cartridge

HARA Full Gram Gold CBD Cartridge

by HARA FLOW

$49.99MSRP

About this product

The Cartridge - Steel body and mouthpiece with gold plating - Large ceramic coil for a more smooth and effective vaping experience - 510 threading ( compatible with all standard thread 510 vapes ) A full gram cartridge will come with 1000 mg of oil as well as a few ml of headspace due to initial absorption of the ceramic atomizer. HARA’s Premium Vape Mix (MCT oil for clean vaping): - 400+ mg Broad Spectrum CBD - 600 mg top-grade USDA organic MCT oil - 100% natural USDA organic terpenes - This product contains zero THC - No pesticides, herbicides or solvents - Third Party Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety and Potency

About this brand

HARA FLOW Logo
Welcome to Hara Flow. Our mission is to provide ultra premium hemp-based CBD products for athletes, fitness minded individuals, professionals, anyone who wants to feel their best throughout the day, and those that wish to calm their minds at night.