The Cartridge - Steel body and mouthpiece with gold plating - Large ceramic coil for a more smooth and effective vaping experience - 510 threading ( compatible with all standard thread 510 vapes ) A full gram cartridge will come with 1000 mg of oil as well as a few ml of headspace due to initial absorption of the ceramic atomizer. HARA’s Premium Vape Mix (MCT oil for clean vaping): - 400+ mg Broad Spectrum CBD - 600 mg top-grade USDA organic MCT oil - 100% natural USDA organic terpenes - This product contains zero THC - No pesticides, herbicides or solvents - Third Party Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety and Potency
