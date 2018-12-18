trujdm on December 18th, 2018

As a 100% disabled veteran who used to be prescribed 27 pills a day for pain, and who's active in the cannabis reform movements, I've been subjected to untold rounds of people foisting off products on me to gain an evaluation. HariOm Hemp is the ONLY one I've ever found truly helps with the pain and PTSD; their commitment to quality and full-spectrum CBD products is exemplary, and the product definitely shows it! This 350mg bottle lasts me almost a month, and is the most potent sub-lingual CBD product I've ever tried. In fact, it works better than any CBD oral product I've ever consumed, and I highly recommend it for aches and pains, general malaise, or mental health issues. Nothing is a "magic pill," but this is THE best tool for promoting better health I've ever found in CBD products. Do yourself a favor and enjoy a new outlook on life!