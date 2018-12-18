 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hari Om Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil 350mg

by Hari Om Hemp

$59.95MSRP

ABOUT OUR FULL SPECTRUM CBD RICH HEMP OIL SUBLINGUAL DROPS Hari Om Hemp Full Spectrum CBD rich Hemp Oil is hand grown, processed, and bottled with thoughtful and sustainable practices. Our CBD oil is grown in sunny Oregon without herbicides, pesticides, solvents or ingredients such as fillers, additives, preservatives or flavorings. Always third party tested in outside facility for quality and potency guarantee. CONTENTS - Suggested Use: Adults take one to two servings (15-30 drops) once or twice daily, or as recommended by your health care practitioner. - Serving Size: 0.5mL (0.5 Dropper / 15 drops) - Amount Per Serving: Sodium: 0g, Sugar: 0g, Total Fat: 0g, Total Carbohydrates: 0g, CBD: 12mg - Ingredients: Coconut Oil (MCT), Hemp Extract 3RD PARTY TESTING Click here to download our latest 3rd Party Test Results

trujdm

As a 100% disabled veteran who used to be prescribed 27 pills a day for pain, and who's active in the cannabis reform movements, I've been subjected to untold rounds of people foisting off products on me to gain an evaluation. HariOm Hemp is the ONLY one I've ever found truly helps with the pain and PTSD; their commitment to quality and full-spectrum CBD products is exemplary, and the product definitely shows it! This 350mg bottle lasts me almost a month, and is the most potent sub-lingual CBD product I've ever tried. In fact, it works better than any CBD oral product I've ever consumed, and I highly recommend it for aches and pains, general malaise, or mental health issues. Nothing is a "magic pill," but this is THE best tool for promoting better health I've ever found in CBD products. Do yourself a favor and enjoy a new outlook on life!

Always Natural, Never Synthetic... A Holistic Way to Living. Welcome to Hari Om Hemp. Hari Om Hemp is a Holistic Wellness company and we want to take you on a journey to health and wellness. We offer Full Spectrum CBD Bath and Body products. Join us in our quest to “A Holistic Way to Living".