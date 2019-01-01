About this product

HEMP HOPPIN' ROOT CHAKRA BALANCING FOOT SOAK: - Contains Two Soaks - Each Contains 10mg of our Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Each Soak Weighs Approximately 2.5oz - Contains Essential Oil Blend of Ylang Ylang, Rosemary, Frankincense and Black Spruce - No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents - Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients used - Hand made in USA MAY HELP WITH: Moisturizing the skin and relieve aches and pains caused from muscle overuse and arthritis. COMMON USES: Great for after long days of being on your feet or after intense workouts or long runs. ABOUT THE HEMP HOPPIN' FOOT SOAK: The Root Chakra, is the center of Embodiment, Grounding, Security, Survival Instinct. It is located at the center of your grounding with the earth, your feet. The essential Oils in the Hemp Hoppin’ Foot Soak include Ylang Ylang, Rosemary, Frankincense and Black Spruce. Ylang Ylang has been shown to help aid with symptoms of depression, can provide a sense of relaxation reducing stress and anxiety, strengthen nervous system, lower blood pressure, and has anti-inflammatory properties that have shown to provide relief from eczema. It is also extremely effective in maintaining moisture and oil balance of the skin. Rosemary oil has shown to relieve stress, pain, and bad odor. This oil is often used for bloating, constipation, and a number of other digestion issues. More importantly it can help protect skin cells from damage often caused by the sun and free radicals. Frankincense is known to help promote healthy cell regeneration and reprogramming. This oil is great for calming, concentration, relaxation, stretch marks, sun spots and more. Black Spruce has been shown to work wonders for wound healing, arthritis, muscle aches and pains, as well as many respiratory ailments. It is ideally used for its respiratory therapeutic effects but has many other well known benefits such as anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. This unique blend of Essential Oils and Salts has been selected to help moisturize the skin and relieve aches and pains caused from muscle overuse and arthritis. This Balancing Foot Soak is great to take with you to get a pedicure and wonderful for use after a long day on your feet, an extreme workout or even after running a marathon. Don’t let tired feet stop you from achieving your goals! CONTENTS: Sodium Bicarbonate (Aluminum Free), NON-GMO Citric Acid, Epsom Salt (Pure), Dead Sea Salt, Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (10mg CBD Each), and Therapeutic Essential Oils to help in balancing your Root Chakra. (Two Pack - 2.5oz / Each) ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND: Blend of Ylang Ylang, Rosemary, Frankincense & Black Spruce to help in balancing your Root Chakra DIRECTIONS: Contains two foot soaks (Or one full bath soak). For best results soak feet for 20 minutes or more in warm water. Caution, surface and feet may be slippery when exiting. Please store in a cool, dark and dry place away from direct humidity. DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Adult use only, not intended for use in children.