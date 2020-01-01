 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Head Trip Live Sugar 1g

Head Trip Live Sugar 1g

by Harmony Extracts

Write a review
Harmony Extracts Concentrates Solvent Head Trip Live Sugar 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our team produces shatters, waxes, sugars, and Live Nectars™ with the highest standards of quality, purity, and flavor expression. We use a proprietary blend of hydrocarbons and incredibly precise temperature controls to extract the most brilliant expression of each strain’s unique cannabinoid, terpene, and color profile. All of our products are single-sourced from our own garden or hand picked from our contract growers, providing a consistently pure experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Harmony Extracts Logo