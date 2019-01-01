 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mother's Little Helper

Mother's Little Helper

by Harmony Grow

Write a review
Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower Mother's Little Helper
Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower Mother's Little Helper
Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower Mother's Little Helper

About this product

Harmony’s Mother’s Little Helper is an homage to the excellent, but slightly more relaxed strains of the 70’s. She is a welcoming smoke with a calming, sunny disposition. The aroma and flavor of Mother’s Little Helper is a steaming herbal bath of lemon peels, lavender, orange blossoms, and a hint of anise. Dominant Terpenes: Nerolidol Beta-Caryophyllene Ocimene Linalool Myrcene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Harmony Grow Logo
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.