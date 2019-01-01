About this product

Harmony’s Mother’s Little Helper is an homage to the excellent, but slightly more relaxed strains of the 70’s. She is a welcoming smoke with a calming, sunny disposition. The aroma and flavor of Mother’s Little Helper is a steaming herbal bath of lemon peels, lavender, orange blossoms, and a hint of anise. Dominant Terpenes: Nerolidol Beta-Caryophyllene Ocimene Linalool Myrcene