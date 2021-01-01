HashBone | Cherry Dread / Durban Poison Sativa 1G Pre-roll
by HashBoneWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Pre-roll details: This Sativa strain combination is popular for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. A productive high that lends creativity. 30.56% THC HashBone Makes People Happy: HashBone is a solventless premium hash-infused pre-roll that features an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash – more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! Boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone is crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time. HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf, and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.
About this brand
HashBone
About this strain
Durban Poison
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.