Pre-roll details: This fruity, earth combo has euphoric effects, followed by full-body relaxation, supporting stress relief and productivity. 25.74% THC level HashBone Makes People Happy: HashBone Minis are premium solventless hash-infused pre-rolls that feature an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash - more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! - Coming in a 5 pack of .5 gram joints and boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone Minis are crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time. The Power of Hash-Infused at Half the Size HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf, and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.
Sherbert, also known as "Sunset Sherbet" and "Sunset Sherbert," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.
