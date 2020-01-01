1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
Discreet as it can get! Natural peppermint flavoring lasting up to hours long along with great micro-dosing benefits. Chewing gum has proven to help improve alertness & memory, reduce stress & anxiety, and even helps with nausea & constipation. Now just add THC and CBD into the mix! The medicine is absorbed into the buccal membranes in the gums and cheeks where it is absorbed into the blood stream for activation time of just 15 minutes.
