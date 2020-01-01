 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Strawberries & Cream Live Rosin 1g

by Hazy Hill Farm

Hazy Hill Farm Concentrates Solventless Strawberries & Cream Live Rosin 1g

About this product

About this strain

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries & Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

About this brand

Since 2010, our goal has been to bring the highest quality cannabis products to the medical marijuana community in Maine.