About this product

Humboldt Chocolate Citrus Bites are a smooth, creamy Dark Chocolate with a twist of Mandarin Orange and 10mg of THC from a Humboldt grown Indica/Sativa hybrid strain. Citrus Bites are perfect for everyday consumption. Eat them to take care of your aches and pain, to knock down daily anxiety or just to have a feel good evening and good nights sleep. Citrus Bites hybrid THC blend are ideal for both day and nighttime use. We use only high quality, simple ingredients and source local products whenever possible. Our chocolate is non-GMO and our bars are all natural with no preservatives. They just taste so good that you’ll want to eat em’ all!