Headlight pre-rolls are sold in a variety of WA state locations and provide established consumers and budtenders with an incredibly smooth and potent experience. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, and Rainbow Jones, these pre-rolls are guaranteed to have higher than average THC, providing consumers with a joint that burns even and hits strong. Available in: 0.5gx2 1gx1
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.