  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Cannabis Infused Salve

Cannabis Infused Salve

by Healing Light Bodega

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Soothing relief for sore muscles, injuries, dry skin, headaches, menstrual cramps, arthritis, back and nerve pain. Ingredients: Cannabis Infused Coconut Oil, Hemp Oil, Essential Oil, Bees Wax. Available in: Original Salve, Lavender Salve, and Vanilla.

About this brand

Patients deserve to have Medical Marijuana that is clean and natural. As farmers and patients, we respect the plant and grow only the best Medical Cannabis using only the best farming practices. All medicinal cannabis products cultivated and produced are thoroughly tested by CB Labs in Novato, CA for Cannabinoid Potency, Terpene Content, Pesticides, Microbiological Contamination (mold, fungus, yeast, E Coli) and Residual Solvents (for extracts). All Medical Cannabis must receive a SLAMM Certification (Safe Legal Access to Medical Marijuana) to be offered on our menu.