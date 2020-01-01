 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Infused Bath Salts

CBD Infused Bath Salts

by Health Synergy Inc

Write a review
Health Synergy Inc Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Infused Bath Salts

$19.99MSRP

About this product

Size/Volume: 4oz Total CBD: 50mg Dose/Serving: 1-2oz Our CBD Bath Salts are formulated with a blend of therapeutic body salts to create a captivating bath experience. A bath with these salts will leave your body feeling uplifted. The natural body salts and CBD work together to relive stress and tension among body. Soaking in it can reduce redness, irritation, and inflammation all over, leaving you with a feeling of rejuvenation. CBD helps your body by stimulating your endocannabinoid system. It gets absorbed and triggers a response from your endocannabinoid system to handle different ailments that it may not have taken care of before. This encourages your body to tackle issues on its own, without the need of unnatural chemicals. Our CBD is extracted through a CO2 extraction method. This results in the cleanest and safest extract to ensure your health and safety.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

Health Synergy Inc Logo
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website. We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.