About this product
Size/Volume: 4oz Total CBD: 50mg Dose/Serving: 1-2oz Our CBD Bath Salts are formulated with a blend of therapeutic body salts to create a captivating bath experience. A bath with these salts will leave your body feeling uplifted. The natural body salts and CBD work together to relive stress and tension among body. Soaking in it can reduce redness, irritation, and inflammation all over, leaving you with a feeling of rejuvenation. CBD helps your body by stimulating your endocannabinoid system. It gets absorbed and triggers a response from your endocannabinoid system to handle different ailments that it may not have taken care of before. This encourages your body to tackle issues on its own, without the need of unnatural chemicals. Our CBD is extracted through a CO2 extraction method. This results in the cleanest and safest extract to ensure your health and safety.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.