Size/Volume: 30 x 50MG Capsules Total CBD: 1500MG CBD Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Capsules Full Spectrum CBD Capsules are not your average Hemp-Seed Oil supplements. Our quality, lab tested, easy ingestible, vegan/vegetarian capsules will give you exactly what you are looking for. These hemp extracted supplemental oils will boost your endocannabinoid system. This can alleviate current symptoms while giving your immune system a natural fighting chance against harmful pathogens. We naturally extract CBD from industrial hemp infused with our own proprietary blend of terpenes using a CO2 method for pure and effective results. CBD rich hemp oils enclosed in vegan, kosher capsules are easy to ingest due to its smooth, slippery, odorless, and tasteless structure. We provide a whole food source of natural raw hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD). Each product is scientifically developed with non-GMO natural ingredients and no preservatives. Our hemp is grown without pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizer. Health Synergy products encompass a non-psychoactive composition with no artificial colors.
Charlotte's Web
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.