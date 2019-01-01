 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lime OG Isolate 99% CBD

by Health Synergy Inc

Size/Volume: 1g Total CBD: 1000mg Dose/Serving: As needed A powdered crystalline isolate form of the cannabinoid CBD infused with the terpenic profile of the cannabis strain "Lime OG" which has a tendency to provide an uplifting and energizing effect. Due to being an isolate, there is minimal smell and taste which makes it versatile for use. Contains full benefits of CBD with no THC and can be used in a multitude of ways to be ideal for each individual. Using the isolate is the perfect way to have your own customizable experience with CBD. You can strictly control how much CBD you take as well as the way you take it. You can make your own tincture with a flavor you'll enjoy, a topical treatment with your favorite scent, or a delicious edible. The possibilities are endless.

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website. We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.