Diablo OG Cartridge 1g

by Heavy Hitters

Diablo OG is an indica with a flower-forward taste, that finishes with notes of citrus. This strain delivers a soft, euphoric body high. Taste Profile: Woody, Spicy, Herbal

Diablo

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, the Diablo cannabis strain announces itself with a sweet aroma. This indica expresses purple hues in its flowers, along with fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.

Heavy Hitters is the Original SoCal vape that gives smokers the best-tasting and most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast True Ceramic heating elements with Cold-Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Heavy Hitters gives you the freedom to be an original every day.