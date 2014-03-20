ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.2 545 reviews

Grapefruit

Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Grapefruit
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.

378 people reported 2820 effects
Happy 67%
Uplifted 59%
Energetic 52%
Euphoric 44%
Focused 36%
Stress 36%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Lineage

Strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Grapefruit
First strain child
Cherry Grapefruit
child
Second strain child
Sweet Deep Grapefruit
child

