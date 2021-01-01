About this product

At a powerful 20mg per piece, experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible. Combining only Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with custom terpene blends to deliver a powerful, targeted experience, Heavy Hitters gummies are the heaviest hitting gummies on the market. Crafted with delicious real fruit flavors and perfect texture to make your mouth water. 20MG THC per piece (portioned into 2-10MG sections) Be enveloped by the heavily relaxing and euphoric effects of indica terpenes and get lost in the deep and rich flavors of juicy purple grapes. Strain Type: Indica Effects: Stress Relief, Anti-Inflammatory, Mood Enhancer Flavor: Sweet and juicy purple grapes Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Delta 3 Carene, and Linalool