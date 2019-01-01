 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly



CBD Energy Blast

by Hemp Farm CTFO

$40.97MSRP

About this product

Add a daily boost to your diet! Our Energy Blast & Focus Oral Spray is designed to help you focus throughout the day without crashing. A healthier alternative to coffee or energy drinks, our formula contains a blend of Vitamins B-12, A & D to promote optimum energy. This product is made with naturally derived, high quality ingredients & is orally absorbed for fast results! Helps increase energy without annoying jitters or crash. Nutrients are absorbed orally - almost instantly. Helps provide a healthy dose of natural energy throughout the day. Scientifically tested to be safe & effective! Adults spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily. For best results spray under tongue, hold for a few seconds, then swallow.

We source our hemp from Industrial Hemp farms that produce some of the richest, CBD Hemp in the USA. Our CBD is completely isolated through CO2 extraction & crystal precipitation & is of the highest grade, pesticide free, Non-GMO hemp in the world. These Industrial Hemp Farms are fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations & are large US distributors of Hemp, rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. We Supply Health, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Anti Aging, Pet Care & More