150mg Full-Spectrum CBD-Rich Hemp Extract Oil

by Hemp Fields Farm

About this product

Full-spectrum organically cultivated CBD-rich hemp extract in organic coconut and pressed hemp seed oil Colorado grown hemp Bottle contains 150mg CBD 1 fl. oz. Cultivated using organic, permaculture-based cultivation practices This product cannot be used with a vaporizer or vaped

About this brand

Hemp Fields Farm is a family-owned Colorado company dedicated to the strategic research, development, and cultivation of organically and locally grown Colorado hemp. Our company is vertically integrated: we breed cultivars, test, farm and distribute products all from our Pueblo, Colorado farm. Hemp Fields Farm is committed to providing the public with an accessible and affordable full-spectrum, organic CBD oil extract. Our company is competitively priced to be more cost-effective than any other domestically-cultivated CBD-rich hemp extract product because we firmly believe that CBD-rich hemp extracts should be broadly accessible.