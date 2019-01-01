 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hemper Doolie: PreRoll Multiplier

by Hemper

$9.99MSRP

First featured in the SilencedHippie Box, now you can smoke like the pros! Using our patent-pending design, the Doolie provides an unmatchable smoking experience. Doolies are made of Medical-grade Silicone, which makes cleaning a breeze! *Sales are limited to 5 per customer due to supply constraints*

We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99. We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!