mstevens8818
on October 23rd, 2019
small, travel friendly, cleans easily - 5/5
The Hemper Silicone Ashtray adds a touch of modern class to your favorite smoke space. Crafted from high-grade heat-resistant silicone, it’s meant to endure hot joints and smoldering ash. This silicone design also contributes to a mixture of flexibility and ruggedness that makes it virtually unbreakable. The sides are symmetrically punctuated with 4 accommodating grooves for the convenience of you and your friends. Take your ashtray to a state-of-the-art level with this ultra-sleek Hemper Silicone Ashtray.
on October 23rd, 2019
on October 22nd, 2019
Easily washable and doesn't burn if i leave my joint in there. Not worried about it breaking like my glass ashtray.
on May 15th, 2019
I got this in my Hemper Box and I loved it. All my friends want one now