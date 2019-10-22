nycstoner
on October 22nd, 2019
The pointy tips are so helpful from regular cotton swabs. I clean every inch of my banger quickly and it's ready for more hits
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
If you use a quartz banger for any of your sessions, you'll NEED to start swabbing them out! Over time, quartz becomes cloudy and eventually turns black if not maintained properly, commonly known as "Chazzing". With HEMPER Tech wooden tips, this basic maintenance a breeze. Not only does it result in better tasting hits, it ensures your quartz will last for years to come! Each box features 200 Wooden Stick Tips.
on October 22nd, 2019
The pointy tips are so helpful from regular cotton swabs. I clean every inch of my banger quickly and it's ready for more hits