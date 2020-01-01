 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  HempExCo PainEx CBD Lotion - 600mg

HempExCo PainEx CBD Lotion - 600mg

by HempExCo

$99.99MSRP

About this product

HempExCo brand lotions contain a proprietary formulation of fast-acting CBD combined with a long-acting CBD to help with immediate symptoms as well as later on. Our sprayers deliver metered amounts so you get consistent dosing. Why is this important? We want you to know exactly how much CBD you are getting so if you want to switch to another dosage form you will know how much to take. This product delivers 1mg per spray. INGREDIENTS Water, oils (sunflower, grapeseed, rice bran, hempseed), phytomulse, glycerin, preservative (leucidal liquid, amticide coconut), essential oil, CBD oil. DIRECTIONS Start with a couple sprays to the effected area and massage into skin. Increase dose until you reach your optimal dose. This is called micro dosing and is necessary to find the correct dose for you.

About this brand

Welcome to HempExCo! HempExCo brands deliver quality and convenience to you in every product. A pharmacist is on staff to research, develop and compound your products and answer your questions. Our products are non-GMO, cruelty-free, third-party lab tested, vegan, and zero THC. We use raw product farmed organically in Colorado to give you the purest CBD possible that is contaminant free. We use proprietary blends of long- and fast-acting CBD for combined relief types. We also use water-soluble and oil-soluble CBD depending on the product requirements. As always, HempExCo offers free shipping on all orders over $40.