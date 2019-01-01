 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nurturing Face Cream

by Hemptouch

$32.50MSRP

About this product

This botanically-based Nurturing Face Cream is rich in a therapeutic blend of hemp cannabinoid CBD, hemp hydrolat and organic hemp oil. It is made to provide natural relief and well-being to sensitive skin. The balanced concentrations of omega acids nurture skin and support the natural renewal process. Used regularly, Nurturing Face Cream reduces the appearance of fine lines and rebalances the natural process of oil and moisture production for a supple, fresh complexion. These breakthrough organic extracts work in unison to replenish and revitalise mature skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and regenerate and refine the delicate skin around the eyes. Ultra-clean formulation The ultra-clean formula, based on organically grown oils and plant extracts, minimizes the risk of irritation. It has been specifically developed for hypersensitive or dehydrated skin that needs the purest possible ingredients. Free from artificial fragrances, alcohol, parabens, and other skin irritants. Aromacert Certified, Vegan-Friendly, Never Tested on Animals. Dermatologically tested: Proven to be non-irritating and suitable for atopic and sensitive skin.

About this brand

Hemptouch is an independent skincare brand based in Slovenia, the green heart of Europe. Inspired by powerful hemp plant, Hemptouch’s therapeutic natural remedies soothe and calm different types of skin problems. It’s the trilogy of hemp cannabinoids with skin-soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, hemp-flower hydrolate, rich with powerful skin-enhancing antioxidants and raw hemp oil, packed with replenishing omegas and amino acids. At Hemptouch we are convinced our ointments and face creams will make your skin high. High on moisture of course! Our natural remedies are made from a triple dose of Cannabis Sativa hemp plant extracts: - raw hemp seed oil - hemp flower water - hemp leaf extract These active Cannabis Sativa botanicals work in unison to deliver long-lasting relief to sensitive skin, balance acne-prone skin and protect from aging effects of irritation. It all starts on our hemp field in Slovenia. We plant, cultivate and harvest hemp plants with love to bring out its powerful inner strength. Our hemps seeds are cold-pressed to get the oil of green colour, fresh for every batch of skin care products. Raw and unrefined, our hemp seed oil is rich in Omegas 3, 6, 9, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, it’s nature's powerful skin soother. Our skin products are 100% natural, free from artificial fragrances, silicones, parabens phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, and other skin irritants, plus vegan to boot.