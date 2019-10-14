About this product
The Mr Pre-roll is made of premium CBD with 160mg of CBD in each ‘herbal joint’. The Mr CBD Pre-roll has zero THC in it and up to 16% CBD. Each pre-roll contains 1 gram of hemp flower
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
About this brand
Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes
High content CBD cigarettes