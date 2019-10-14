 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mr CBD Pre-roll

by Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes

$1.99MSRP

About this product

The Mr Pre-roll is made of premium CBD with 160mg of CBD in each ‘herbal joint’. The Mr CBD Pre-roll has zero THC in it and up to 16% CBD. Each pre-roll contains 1 gram of hemp flower

About this strain

Lifter

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

High content CBD cigarettes