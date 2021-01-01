 Loading…

  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Jack
Sativa

Lemon Jack

by Henry's Original

Henry's Original Cannabis Flower Lemon Jack

About this product

About this brand

Henry's Original

About this strain

Lemon Jack

Lemon Jack
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Limonene

While Lemon Jack has yet to earn the reputation of its father, Jack Herer, this sativa deserves some respect. A potent strain featuring a distinct, chemical-like lemon smell, Lemon Jack has strong psychoactive effects. Focused and energizing, this strain’s effects draw from both its Jack Herer and Lemon Kush heritage. Like a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Jack is a daytime strain. Patients who suffer from headaches and fatigue tend to find relief with this strain, though it may not be the best choice for those who suffer from anxiety.

