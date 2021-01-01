 Loading…

Hybrid

White Sangria

by Henry's Original

Henry's Original Cannabis Flower White Sangria

Henry's Original

About this strain

White Sangria

White Sangria

White Sangria is the functional indica-dominant hybrid cross of Tahoe Hydro OG and Gelato 45. This strain’s buds are bright green with facets of purple throughout and emanate an aroma of pine, citrus, and sweetness. The buzz is happy and uplifting while leaving the body cozy and collected. Its effects are perfect for patients seeking relief from depression, anxiety, and minor physical discomfort. However, with continued use, this strain can take on a semi-sedative quality and lead to more pervasive relaxation.   

