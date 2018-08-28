We're highly motivated to raise awareness of vaporization's benefits through precise, controlled herbal extraction. We call it Relief by Design. Our goal was for the Herbalizer to be unlike anything else on the market. After modeling, engineering, prototyping, refining and testing we feel we've created something pretty special. The Herbalizer was engineered to simplify, and dramatically improve the perception and process of vaporization. We know it really works. Introduced in late 2013, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. You can imagine how thrilled we are to have such deep acceptance and encouragement from such a great community and so many trusting customers. And we’re going to continue working to maintain and grow your trust. We want you to be our customer for life. We're in this together. Proudly made in the USA.