The Herbalizer vaporizer pairs innovative high-tech performance and features previously unimaginable in a powerful, elegant device that is a superstar performer.
on August 28th, 2018
Best desktop vaporizer! not the best looking, top feel kinda plasticky but it produces unearthly vapor, super fast heating, very efficient with the herb. People can go buy the limited chong edition because the aromatherapy doesnt really do anything and the other one doesnt have that function and its cheaper.
on August 19th, 2018
Overall a great step at healthy vaporization using the cleanest, purest, precise, and quick way to heat the plant material. The halogen quartz bulb heating element is ingenious, but the shape is not. It's clunky and awkward to store. The bowl piece is directly above the heating element so as to continue to vaporize medicine from residual heat until you turn the fan on again with the next balloon, whip or steamroller. I don't see an easy way to replace a bad fan or something so I'm reluctant to ever use the aromatherapy mode and just save the life of the device for cannabis vaporization. The balloon should lay horizontally during filling so it's not kinked at the neck and disconnect automatically when full. The replacement balloons cost about $8.75/pc. but I found you can use baking bags, which are of the same material at Walmart and only spend $0.50/pc with a little hack. Enjoy... How to make your own balloons using baking bags... https://youtu.be/5yZ4VMsd9yM
on March 11th, 2018
Like others have stated, this little egg works wonders and I keep it plugged in all day 24.7. It is still running strong as I use the steamroller attachment. If you keep the screen cleaned daily, it will continue to rip hard! The temperature control works nicely too since I'm asthmatic lol