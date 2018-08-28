 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Herbalizer Desktop Vaporizer

by Herbalizer

About this product

The Herbalizer vaporizer pairs innovative high-tech performance and features previously unimaginable in a powerful, elegant device that is a superstar performer.

greendynamite

Best desktop vaporizer! not the best looking, top feel kinda plasticky but it produces unearthly vapor, super fast heating, very efficient with the herb. People can go buy the limited chong edition because the aromatherapy doesnt really do anything and the other one doesnt have that function and its cheaper.

GeneLaratonda

Overall a great step at healthy vaporization using the cleanest, purest, precise, and quick way to heat the plant material. The halogen quartz bulb heating element is ingenious, but the shape is not. It's clunky and awkward to store. The bowl piece is directly above the heating element so as to continue to vaporize medicine from residual heat until you turn the fan on again with the next balloon, whip or steamroller. I don't see an easy way to replace a bad fan or something so I'm reluctant to ever use the aromatherapy mode and just save the life of the device for cannabis vaporization. The balloon should lay horizontally during filling so it's not kinked at the neck and disconnect automatically when full. The replacement balloons cost about $8.75/pc. but I found you can use baking bags, which are of the same material at Walmart and only spend $0.50/pc with a little hack. Enjoy... How to make your own balloons using baking bags... https://youtu.be/5yZ4VMsd9yM

s2kier

Like others have stated, this little egg works wonders and I keep it plugged in all day 24.7. It is still running strong as I use the steamroller attachment. If you keep the screen cleaned daily, it will continue to rip hard! The temperature control works nicely too since I'm asthmatic lol

About this brand

Herbalizer Logo
We're highly motivated to raise awareness of vaporization's benefits through precise, controlled herbal extraction. We call it Relief by Design. Our goal was for the Herbalizer to be unlike anything else on the market. After modeling, engineering, prototyping, refining and testing we feel we've created something pretty special. The Herbalizer was engineered to simplify, and dramatically improve the perception and process of vaporization. We know it really works. Introduced in late 2013, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. You can imagine how thrilled we are to have such deep acceptance and encouragement from such a great community and so many trusting customers. And we’re going to continue working to maintain and grow your trust. We want you to be our customer for life. We're in this together. Proudly made in the USA.