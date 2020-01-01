 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Banyan Moon Nursery Space Bomb

by Herban Supply Co.

Banyan Moon Nursery Space Bomb

About this product

Tiny Bomb x Space Queen, Sativa Dominant, Sativa Dominate, 7 - 8 weeks flower, 2.5 per light, outdoor

About this strain

Space Bomb

This clone-only cross of Tiny Bomb and Space Queen comes from TGA Seeds. The award-winning Space Bomb will produce beautiful lime green buds with orange throughout. Buds have a fruit candy smell with a little bit of that sweet-rot smell and come potent and covered in trichomes.

About this brand

