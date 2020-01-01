Chocolate Mint OG
by California Cannabis Clones
Tiny Bomb x Space Queen, Sativa Dominant, Sativa Dominate, 7 - 8 weeks flower, 2.5 per light, outdoor
This clone-only cross of Tiny Bomb and Space Queen comes from TGA Seeds. The award-winning Space Bomb will produce beautiful lime green buds with orange throughout. Buds have a fruit candy smell with a little bit of that sweet-rot smell and come potent and covered in trichomes.