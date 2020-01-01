 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Salted Caramel Macarons

Salted Caramel Macarons

by Hervé Edibles

Write a review
Hervé Edibles Edibles Cookies Salted Caramel Macarons
Hervé Edibles Edibles Cookies Salted Caramel Macarons
Hervé Edibles Edibles Cookies Salted Caramel Macarons
Hervé Edibles Edibles Cookies Salted Caramel Macarons

$19.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hervé edibles pack of 3 gluten-free salted caramel flavored macarons made with almond flour and brushed with 23K gold. herve.fr

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hervé Edibles Logo
Founded in the classic art of pâtisserie creation Hervé proudly blends together decades of traditional French culinary history with an innovative infusion process, to launch the first intricately infused luxury desserts. Hervé produces exquisite macarons, desserts and chocolates that combine contemporary design with spectacular flavours. Hervé. A collection of luxury sweets for the modern discerning consumer of infused edibles.