 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. God's Gift Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

God's Gift Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by HI Guys by Cowlitz

Write a review
HI Guys by Cowlitz Cannabis Pre-rolls God's Gift Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

About this product

God's Gift Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack by HI Guys by Cowlitz

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

God's Gift

God's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this brand

HI Guys by Cowlitz Logo