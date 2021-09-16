Dried Fruit Mango: 100mg / 500mg
Real dried fruit for the more health-conscious enjoyer of Delta 8. Hi on Nature is proud to be the only company bringing you this beautiful duo of gifts from nature: mango infused with hemp derived Delta-8 THC. Our Delta 8 is naturally extracted from Farm Bill compliant hemp. • Total Delta 8 Content: 100mg / 500mg • Delta 8 Content Per Gummy: 20mg / 100mg • Fruits per Pack: 5 • Serving Size: 1 piece • Container: Resealable Mylar bag • Ingredients: Dried mango • Extraction Material: Farm Bill Compliant Hemp • Delta-9 THC Content: None detected
