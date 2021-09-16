 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Dried Fruit Mango: 100mg / 500mg

Dried Fruit Mango: 100mg / 500mg

by Hi On Nature

Real dried fruit for the more health-conscious enjoyer of Delta 8. Hi on Nature is proud to be the only company bringing you this beautiful duo of gifts from nature: mango infused with hemp derived Delta-8 THC. Our Delta 8 is naturally extracted from Farm Bill compliant hemp. • Total Delta 8 Content: 100mg / 500mg • Delta 8 Content Per Gummy: 20mg / 100mg • Fruits per Pack: 5 • Serving Size: 1 piece • Container: Resealable Mylar bag • Ingredients: Dried mango • Extraction Material: Farm Bill Compliant Hemp • Delta-9 THC Content: None detected

In a world full of stress, say Hi to a new kind of chill. Hi On Nature is a Los Angeles-based cannaceuticals company on a mission to bring the calming benefits of industry-disrupting hemp extracts like Delta 8 to those who seek relief from the endless grind of everyday life. Our Delta 8 THC is naturally derived from premium west coast-grown hemp and our terpene-rich eighths, prerolls, edibles, and concentrates are meticulously tested at a third-party, multi-accredited facility. The flavor-forward recipes for our products are uniquely crafted in-house with a proprietary dosing method for a tasty and accurate experience each time. Safety and consistency are at the core of our manufacturing process and we proudly don’t cut corners when it comes to creating high quality, compliant, feel-good products.

