Indica

Diablo OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Diablo OG 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Diablo OG 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

TASTE + SCENT Refreshing Lemon Hints of Pine & Diesel SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Diablo

Diablo
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Bred from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, the Diablo cannabis strain announces itself with a sweet aroma. This indica expresses purple hues in its flowers, along with fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.

