Diablo OG 3.5G Indica Flower
by High GardenWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Refreshing Lemon Hints of Pine & Diesel SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Diablo
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Bred from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, the Diablo cannabis strain announces itself with a sweet aroma. This indica expresses purple hues in its flowers, along with fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.