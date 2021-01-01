 Loading…

Sativa

Durban Poison (1 Gram Sativa Pre-Roll)

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Pre-rolls Durban Poison (1 Gram Sativa Pre-Roll)

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Earthy Highlights Sweet Pine SENSATION Energizing & Uplifting Focus WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

