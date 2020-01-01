 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lamb's Bread (1 Gram Sativa Pre-Roll)
Sativa

Lamb's Bread (1 Gram Sativa Pre-Roll)

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Pre-rolls Lamb's Bread (1 Gram Sativa Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Sweet, Hints of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria, Uplifting Relaxation WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Gram Pre-Roll (1 Gram)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lamb's Bread

Lamb's Bread
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.