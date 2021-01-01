 Loading…

Sativa

Lamb's Bread 3.5G Sativa Flower

High Garden

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Sweet Hints of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting Relaxation WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Lamb's Bread

Lamb's Bread
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Lamb's Bread, also known as "Lamb's Breath," is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide energetic and uplifting effects. Lamb's Bread is a popular weed strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. This plant has origins in Jamaica and it is believed to have been one of Bob Marley's favorite strains. Growers say Lamb's Bread has bright green buds that are sticky and dense.

