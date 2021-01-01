Lamb's Bread 3.5G Sativa Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Sweet Hints of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting Relaxation WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Lamb's Bread
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Lamb's Bread, also known as "Lamb's Breath," is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide energetic and uplifting effects. Lamb's Bread is a popular weed strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. This plant has origins in Jamaica and it is believed to have been one of Bob Marley's favorite strains. Growers say Lamb's Bread has bright green buds that are sticky and dense.
