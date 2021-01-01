 Loading…

Hybrid

Thin Mint 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

Thin Mint 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Thin Mint 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Thin Mint 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Herbal Highlights Minty & Spicy SENSATION Cerebral Invigoration Creative & Relaxing WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Thin Mint

Thin Mint
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Thin Mint, a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

