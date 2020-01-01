 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Cataract Kush Pre-Roll 0.75g

Cataract Kush Pre-Roll 0.75g

by High Level Health

Cataract Kush

This is the combination of LA Confidential and OG Kush. This strain was created by DNA Genetics and it has blankets of crystals and looks almost grayish-black.

The effect is good for pain, eating and sleep disorders. Most describe Cataract as a "creeper" high that keeps on building long after you stop smoking! This strain has been years in the making and is NOT recommended for the light-weight smoker. After you experience the Cataract Kush you'll think you have cataracts!

About this brand

At High Level Health, all flower is top shelf and grown in-house. We have developed a top-notch soilless growth process that includes the very best organic nutrients available. Each plant is carefully hand watered and inspected daily for quality and health. At High Level Health, we a myriad of strains testing over 30% total cannabinoids, many of which are award winning. We produce medicinal CBD strains that are available to both medical and recreational customers.